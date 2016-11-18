Park to attend trilateral summit in Japan despite political turmoil

South Korea's embattled President Park Geun Hye plans to attend a trilateral summit with Japanese and Chinese leaders, set to take place in Japan next month, her spokesman said on Friday.

"The schedule (for the summit) has not yet been finalized. If the schedule is set up, (the president) will attend," Chung Yeon Kuk told reporters.

Park, who has around 15 months left of her five-year single term, has been under mounting public pressure to resign in the wake of an influence-peddling scandal involving her longtime close friend Choi Soon Sil.