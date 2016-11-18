Close

Kyodo News

November 18, 2016 14:22

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

12:04 18 November 2016

Japan vessels leave for whaling in Antarctic through March

KITAKYUSHU, Japan, Nov. 18, Kyodo

Japanese vessels left Friday to conduct what Tokyo calls "research whaling" in the Antarctic Ocean through March.

Japan is planning to hunt 333 Antarctic minke whales in its second whaling expedition in the Antarctic Ocean since an international court ruled against the practice in 2014, the Fisheries Agency said.

Responding to the International Court of Justice ruling, Japan submitted the International Whaling Commission a new whaling plan to cut catches of minke whales by two-thirds to 333.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Japan vessels leave for whaling in Antarctic
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 12 Nov 2016Singapore confers prestigious award on Japanese scientist
  2. 16 Nov 2016U.N. expected to adopt resolution against N. Korea next week: Yonhap
  3. 15 Nov 2016Senior N. Korean diplomat likely to meet U.S. experts in Geneva
  4. 13 Nov 2016Powerful earthquake strikes New Zealand, tsunami warning issued
  5. 13 Nov 2016Ship leaves Pakistan port, marking start of new trade link with China

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete