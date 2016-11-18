Japan vessels leave for whaling in Antarctic through March

Japanese vessels left Friday to conduct what Tokyo calls "research whaling" in the Antarctic Ocean through March.

Japan is planning to hunt 333 Antarctic minke whales in its second whaling expedition in the Antarctic Ocean since an international court ruled against the practice in 2014, the Fisheries Agency said.

Responding to the International Court of Justice ruling, Japan submitted the International Whaling Commission a new whaling plan to cut catches of minke whales by two-thirds to 333.