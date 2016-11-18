Abe confident he can build relationship of trust with Trump

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Thursday he was confident of building a "relationship of trust" with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump after their meeting to clarify the incoming administration's policy toward the Japan-U.S. alliance and the Asia-Pacific region.

"I will not go into details or specifics about today's discussions with President-elect Trump, but I do believe that without confidence between the two nations, an alliance would never function in the future," said Abe, who became the first foreign leader to hold a face-to-face meeting with the U.S. president-elect.

"As the outcome of today's discussion, I am convinced that Mr. Trump is a leader with whom I can have great confidence," Abe told reporters after the hastily arranged talks at Trump Tower in Manhattan, which took place just over a week after Trump's election victory.