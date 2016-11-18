Close

Kyodo News

November 18, 2016 14:22

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

13:48 18 November 2016

APEC vows to promote free trade over protectionism

LIMA, Nov. 17, Kyodo

Foreign and trade ministers from 21 Pacific Rim economies pledged Thursday to promote free trade in the face of rising protectionism, Japan's trade minister said, in a veiled counter to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and his anti-globalism rhetoric.

"We agreed to push forward free trade to counter protectionist sentiments," Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Hiroshige Seko told reporters on the first day of a two-day ministerial meeting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Lima.

Separately, Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida said APEC members must show a "strong commitment" to free trade, especially following Trump's win in the U.S. presidential election on Nov. 8.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 12 Nov 2016Singapore confers prestigious award on Japanese scientist
  2. 16 Nov 2016U.N. expected to adopt resolution against N. Korea next week: Yonhap
  3. 15 Nov 2016Senior N. Korean diplomat likely to meet U.S. experts in Geneva
  4. 13 Nov 2016Powerful earthquake strikes New Zealand, tsunami warning issued
  5. 13 Nov 2016Ship leaves Pakistan port, marking start of new trade link with China

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete