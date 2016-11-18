APEC vows to promote free trade over protectionism

Foreign and trade ministers from 21 Pacific Rim economies pledged Thursday to promote free trade in the face of rising protectionism, Japan's trade minister said, in a veiled counter to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and his anti-globalism rhetoric.

"We agreed to push forward free trade to counter protectionist sentiments," Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Hiroshige Seko told reporters on the first day of a two-day ministerial meeting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Lima.

Separately, Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida said APEC members must show a "strong commitment" to free trade, especially following Trump's win in the U.S. presidential election on Nov. 8.