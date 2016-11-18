Video Advisory (Nov. 18) Pure gold "takoyaki" dumpling maker

The following is the latest available news video.

Pure gold "takoyaki" dumpling maker

-- Around 1,000 gold products worth over 4 billion yen in total are put on display at a Takashimaya department store in the western Japan city of Osaka. The exhibits include the 43.2 million yen grill cooker for takoyaki, ball-shaped flour dumplings filled with minced octopus and other ingredients -- one of the emblems of Osaka's food culture. The event goes through Nov. 21, 2016.

==Kyodo