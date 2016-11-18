3 dead bodies found in central Japan home

Three bodies have been found in a home in Gifu, central Japan, with the cause of death suspected to be illness or starvation, police said Friday.

Of the three, a man and a woman discovered in the same room appeared to have died more than a month ago, while the time of death of a man in another room was about a week ago, judging from the bodies' degree of decay, police said.

Police officers found the corpses Thursday inside the wooden house where Katsutoshi Takeuchi, 73, his 71-year-old wife and their 43-year-old son lived, after a city welfare official reported to the police that he was unable to enter the home.