Kyodo News

November 18, 2016 17:23

14:30 18 November 2016

3 dead bodies found in central Japan home

GIFU, Japan, Nov. 18, Kyodo

Three bodies have been found in a home in Gifu, central Japan, with the cause of death suspected to be illness or starvation, police said Friday.

Of the three, a man and a woman discovered in the same room appeared to have died more than a month ago, while the time of death of a man in another room was about a week ago, judging from the bodies' degree of decay, police said.

Police officers found the corpses Thursday inside the wooden house where Katsutoshi Takeuchi, 73, his 71-year-old wife and their 43-year-old son lived, after a city welfare official reported to the police that he was unable to enter the home.

