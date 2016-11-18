15:22 18 November 2016
Abe confident he can build relationship of trust with Trump
By Junko Horiuchi
NEW YORK, Nov. 18, Kyodo
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Thursday he was confident of building a "relationship of trust" with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump after their meeting to clarify the incoming administration's policy toward the Japan-U.S. alliance and the Asia-Pacific region.
"I will not go into details or specifics about today's discussions with President-elect Trump, but I do believe that without trust between the two nations, an alliance would never function," said Abe, who became the first foreign leader to hold a face-to-face meeting with the U.S. president-elect.
"I came away convinced that President-elect Trump is a leader who can be trusted," Abe told reporters after the hastily arranged talks at Trump Tower in Manhattan that took place just over a week after Trump's election victory.
To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.