Baseball: Eagles bring Sendai native Kishi home to roost

Free agent right-hander Takayuki Kishi came home on Friday, when he announced his signing with the Rakuten Eagles.

"Today, I have become a member of the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles," the 31-year-old native of Sendai told a press conference at the club's home park, Kobo Stadium Miyagi. "I will do my utmost for Tohoku and Sendai."

Kishi leaves the Pacific League-rival Seibu Lions, for whom he went 103-65 over 10 seasons. He was Japan Series MVP in 2008, the last time the Lions won the PL pennant. In 2014, he threw a no-hitter. Kishi, who has a 3.05 career ERA, was 9-7 this season with a 2.49 ERA for the fourth-place Lions.