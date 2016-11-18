Close

Kyodo News

November 18, 2016 17:23

16:48 18 November 2016

URGENT: After Abe-Trump talks, China warns against impact on other countries

BEIJING, Nov. 18, Kyodo

China issued a warning Friday that any bilateral cooperation should not hurt the interests of other countries, after Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe held talks with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.

"We hope that any cooperation and bilateral arrangements will not damage the interest of a third party," Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told a regular press briefing, when asked about the meeting, which saw Abe become the first foreign leader to meet with Trump in person since the latter won the U.S. presidential election last week.

After the meeting, which lasted roughly 90 minutes, at Trump Tower in New York, Abe told reporters he is now convinced that he can build a "relationship of trust" and that the U.S. president-elect is a "leader who can be trusted."

