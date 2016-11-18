FOCUS: With Trump, Japan could pivot away from U.S.-centric policy

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe became the first foreign leader to meet face-to-face with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday and took the opportunity to share his "basic views" amid uncertainty over the incoming leader's commitment to the Asia-Pacific region.

Despite the talks' atmosphere described by Abe as "very warm," Japan may need to consider diverting energy into pursuing more self-reliant diplomacy when working with Trump, a billionaire businessman who it is presumed will handle foreign policy with his "America First" rhetoric driving decision-making, analysts say.

The meeting was hastily fixed, agreed in telephone talks on Nov. 10 shortly after Trump's election victory, and was cautiously watched by policymakers around the world who are concerned about Trump's campaign remarks about U.S. military presence overseas and trade policies.