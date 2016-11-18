Close

Kyodo News

November 18, 2016 20:24

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

18:42 18 November 2016

Baseball: Eagles bring Sendai native Kishi home to roost

SENDAI, Nov. 18, Kyodo

Free agent right-hander Takayuki Kishi came home on Friday, when he announced his signing with the Rakuten Eagles.

"Today, I have become a member of the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles," the 31-year-old native of Sendai told a press conference at the club's home park, Kobo Stadium Miyagi. "I will do my utmost for Tohoku and Sendai."

"If I don't contribute to the team and win a pennant, then my coming here will have no meaning."

Kishi leaves the Pacific League-rival Seibu Lions, for whom he went 103-65 over 10 seasons. He was Japan Series MVP in 2008, the last time the Lions won the PL pennant. In 2014, he threw a no-hitter. Kishi, who has a 3.05 career ERA, was 9-7 this season with a 2.49 ERA for the fourth-place Lions.

"I always aim to achieve a career high," Kishi said. "Every year I desire to win 15 games."

Kishi turned pro out of Tohoku Gakuin University in 2006, when rules allowed teams to freely negotiate with and sign a corporate or university star prior to the amateur draft. He joins a team that has missed the playoffs for three straight seasons since winning the PL and the Japan Series in 2013, and will be the Eagles' oldest starting pitcher.

"With this addition only, I am more than confident we will compete for the pennant," Senichi Hoshino, the team's senior director and the manager of the 2013 Series champions, said.

==Kyodo

  • Baseball: Eagles bring Kishi home to Sendai
  • Baseball: Kishi denies Fighters easy road to pennant
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 12 Nov 2016Singapore confers prestigious award on Japanese scientist
  2. 16 Nov 2016U.N. expected to adopt resolution against N. Korea next week: Yonhap
  3. 15 Nov 2016Senior N. Korean diplomat likely to meet U.S. experts in Geneva
  4. 13 Nov 2016Powerful earthquake strikes New Zealand, tsunami warning issued
  5. 13 Nov 2016Ship leaves Pakistan port, marking start of new trade link with China

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete