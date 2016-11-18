Japan stands by official position over isles row with Russia

Japan's top government spokesman said Friday there has been no change to the government's position seeking the return from Russia of four islands off Hokkaido, but was ambiguous about whether a staggered return of the islands is contemplated to complete a peace treaty.

"The government is engaged in pursuing a peace treaty after making clear the return of the four islands," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said in a speech at the Kyodo News head office in Tokyo.

Other government sources have said recently that Prime Minster Shinzo Abe's administration is considering signing a peace treaty with Russia without Moscow first recognizing Japanese sovereignty over all four disputed islands off Hokkaido, Japan's northernmost main island.