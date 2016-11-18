Close

Kyodo News

November 18, 2016 20:24

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

19:24 18 November 2016

After Abe-Trump talks, China warns of impact on other countries

BEIJING, Nov. 18, Kyodo

China warned Friday that any bilateral cooperation if strengthened not hurt the interests of other countries, after Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe held talks with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.

"We hope that any cooperation and bilateral arrangements of relevant countries will not damage the interests of third parties," Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said, when asked about the talks, which saw Abe become the first foreign leader to meet with Trump since he won the U.S. presidential election last week.

Noting that China welcomes the "development of normal state-to state relations," he also said that security concerns of other countries should be respected and urged that any efforts be conducive to peace and stability in the region.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Abe meets with U.S. President-elect Trump in New York
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 12 Nov 2016Singapore confers prestigious award on Japanese scientist
  2. 16 Nov 2016U.N. expected to adopt resolution against N. Korea next week: Yonhap
  3. 15 Nov 2016Senior N. Korean diplomat likely to meet U.S. experts in Geneva
  4. 13 Nov 2016Powerful earthquake strikes New Zealand, tsunami warning issued
  5. 13 Nov 2016Ship leaves Pakistan port, marking start of new trade link with China

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete