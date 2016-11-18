After Abe-Trump talks, China warns of impact on other countries

China warned Friday that any bilateral cooperation if strengthened not hurt the interests of other countries, after Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe held talks with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.

"We hope that any cooperation and bilateral arrangements of relevant countries will not damage the interests of third parties," Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said, when asked about the talks, which saw Abe become the first foreign leader to meet with Trump since he won the U.S. presidential election last week.

Noting that China welcomes the "development of normal state-to state relations," he also said that security concerns of other countries should be respected and urged that any efforts be conducive to peace and stability in the region.