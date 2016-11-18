Close

Kyodo News

November 18, 2016 23:25

21:57 18 November 2016

Figure skating: Mihara 3rd after short skate at Cup of China

BEIJING, Nov. 18, Kyodo

Japan 17-year-old Mai Mihara stood third after the short skate at the Cup of China on Friday, less than four points behind the leader Kaetlyn Osmond of Canada in the fifth Grand Prix series event of the season.

Mihara, who in her first senior season finished third at Skate America last month, had a flawless outing and logged a personal-best 68.48 points, bested only by Osmond (72.20) and second-placed Russian Elena Radionova (70.75).

Mihara's compatriot Rika Hongo, 20, is also not out of the equation after coming sixth on 63.63.

