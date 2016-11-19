APEC aims to ensure "open economy" to counter protectionism

Foreign and trade ministers from 21 Pacific Rim economies vowed Friday to ensure an "open economy" in the face of growing protectionism, in an apparent reference to Donald Trump's victory in the Nov. 8 presidential election in the United States and Britain's vote in June to leave the European Union.

In a joint statement issued after their two-day meeting in Lima, the ministers of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum underscored the importance of realizing an open economy to counter skeptical views about free trade and stalled growth in global trade.

The APEC ministers met after the election of Trump, a New York real estate mogul known for his harsh anti-globalism rhetoric, sent shockwaves to U.S. trading partners including Japan, a country that vows to reinvigorate global trade as a means to boost economic growth.