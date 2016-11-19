APEC aims to ensure "open economy" to counter protectionism

Foreign and trade ministers from 21 Pacific Rim economies vowed Friday to ensure an "open economy" in the face of growing protectionism, in an apparent reference to Donald Trump's victory in the Nov. 8 presidential election in the United States and Britain's vote in June to leave the European Union.

"Faced with rising skepticism over trade and stagnated trade growth, we reiterate our commitment to build an open economy in the Asia-Pacific featuring innovative development, interconnected growth and shared interests," the ministers of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum said in a joint statement issued after a two-day meeting in Lima.

"We reaffirm that open trade policies are essential for sustained recovery and boosting growth for coming years," the statement said, in a veiled counter to Trump's harsh anti-globalism rhetoric.