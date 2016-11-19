Close

Kyodo News

November 19, 2016 8:28

08:06 19 November 2016

FEATURE: Switzerland at odds ahead of voting on fate of nuclear plants

By Satoshi Iizuka
FINHAUT, Switzerland, Nov. 19, Kyodo

Spurred on by the disaster at Japan's Fukushima Daiichi power station, a national referendum initiated by the Green Party of Switzerland will decide on Nov. 27 whether to shutter the country's five nuclear plants from next year.

Although Switzerland already appears on track to phase out nuclear energy, the timing of decommissioning the plants remains a point of contention. The Swiss government argues that a hasty shutdown would put the country's energy security at risk, since it is not yet able to produce enough renewable energy to cover the shortfall from abandoning nuclear energy.

The ballot later this month comes after the parliament approved in September the government's new energy policy aimed at phasing out nuclear power and promoting renewable energy, known as the Energy Strategy 2050.

