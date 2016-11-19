Close

Kyodo News

November 19, 2016 17:31

14:41 19 November 2016

Cambodia backtracks on announcement of first Zika case

PHNOM PENH, Nov. 19, Kyodo

Cambodia announced Saturday that a statement released a day earlier on the detection of the country's first Zika case in recent years was a "flaw."

A joint statement issued by Cambodia's Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization said that, after thorough examination and a "molecular biology test" by the Pasteur Institute of Cambodia, the patient's result had in fact been negative.

It said the first test conducted by the same institute through a "sequencing method" was not accurate.

