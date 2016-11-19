14:41 19 November 2016
Cambodia backtracks on announcement of first Zika case
PHNOM PENH, Nov. 19, Kyodo
Cambodia announced Saturday that a statement released a day earlier on the detection of the country's first Zika case in recent years was a "flaw."
A joint statement issued by Cambodia's Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization said that, after thorough examination and a "molecular biology test" by the Pasteur Institute of Cambodia, the patient's result had in fact been negative.
It said the first test conducted by the same institute through a "sequencing method" was not accurate.
