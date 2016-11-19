Japan defense chief underscores new tasks as troops leave for S. Sudan

Japanese Defense Minister Tomomi Inada on Saturday emphasized the importance of new responsibilities assigned to the Ground Self-Defense Force, prior to the departure of personnel for a U.N. peacekeeping mission in South Sudan.

The government decided Tuesday to assign the new responsibilities -- rescuing U.N. staff and others under attack, and playing a bigger role in the protection of U.N. peacekeepers' camps -- to the GSDF unit, which is primarily tasked with building roads and other infrastructure in conflict-mired South Sudan.

"It will embark on a new step in the history of the Self-Defense Forces' international peacekeeping cooperation," Inada said at a send-off ceremony at the GSDF's Aomori garrison in the northeastern Japan city of Aomori.