15:34 19 November 2016
Japan defense chief underscores new tasks as troops leave for S. Sudan
TOKYO, Nov. 19, Kyodo
Japanese Defense Minister Tomomi Inada on Saturday emphasized the importance of new responsibilities assigned to the Ground Self-Defense Force, prior to the departure of personnel for a U.N. peacekeeping mission in South Sudan.
The government decided Tuesday to assign the new responsibilities -- rescuing U.N. staff and others under attack, and playing a bigger role in the protection of U.N. peacekeepers' camps -- to the GSDF unit, which is primarily tasked with building roads and other infrastructure in conflict-mired South Sudan.
"It will embark on a new step in the history of the Self-Defense Forces' international peacekeeping cooperation," Inada said at a send-off ceremony at the GSDF's Aomori garrison in the northeastern Japan city of Aomori.
