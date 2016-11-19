Close

Kyodo News

November 19, 2016 17:31

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

15:34 19 November 2016

Japan defense chief underscores new tasks as troops leave for S. Sudan

TOKYO, Nov. 19, Kyodo

Japanese Defense Minister Tomomi Inada on Saturday emphasized the importance of new responsibilities assigned to the Ground Self-Defense Force, prior to the departure of personnel for a U.N. peacekeeping mission in South Sudan.

The government decided Tuesday to assign the new responsibilities -- rescuing U.N. staff and others under attack, and playing a bigger role in the protection of U.N. peacekeepers' camps -- to the GSDF unit, which is primarily tasked with building roads and other infrastructure in conflict-mired South Sudan.

"It will embark on a new step in the history of the Self-Defense Forces' international peacekeeping cooperation," Inada said at a send-off ceremony at the GSDF's Aomori garrison in the northeastern Japan city of Aomori.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 16 Nov 2016U.N. expected to adopt resolution against N. Korea next week: Yonhap
  2. 15 Nov 2016Senior N. Korean diplomat likely to meet U.S. experts in Geneva
  3. 13 Nov 2016Powerful earthquake strikes New Zealand, tsunami warning issued
  4. 13 Nov 2016Ship leaves Pakistan port, marking start of new trade link with China
  5. 16 Nov 2016BBC to start broadcasting radio programs into N. Korea

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete