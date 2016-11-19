Rugby: Ex-pat rugby community comes together to remember former teammate

The foreign rugby community in Tokyo and Yokohama came together Saturday to remember a former teammate, who died in tragic circumstances 16 years ago.

The Yokohama Country and Athletic Club -- the club that introduced rugby to Japan in 1866 -- took on the Tokyo Crusaders at the YC&AC's ground in Yamate for the MacFadyen Cup, named after a player who represented both teams.

Gareth MacFadyen died in December 2000 as a result of burns inflicted when his grass skirt was set on fire during a Hawaiian-themed Christmas party in Auckland.

It was a crime that shocked New Zealand with MacFadyen's colleague sentenced to two years in prison for manslaughter along with a concurrent nine-month term for the injuries inflicted on another colleague in the drunken prank.

"He was a very handy player who always helped those who weren't of the same high standard," said Crusaders stalwart Sean Gibson. "And as a person he was a friend with everyone."

A graduate of Otago University, MacFadyen first played for the Crusaders in 1996, and during his three years in Japan made a great many friends in the rugby community.

He was, ironically, celebrating the fact that his employers, Merrill Lynch, were sending him back to Tokyo when the tragedy occurred.

The memorial game has been played between the two sides since 2001, and over the years a number of players and referees with test-match experience have been brought in to take part.

"It's a great continuation of an enjoyable past," said Gibson. "There are a few guys still in Tokyo who played with Gareth but most have jobs and families so we don't see them so often. This is a great way to relive some fond memories of playing with Gareth."

Honors this time around went to the YC&AC, who won 36-12 in a hard fought encounter, with former Japan sevens player Masafumi Uchiyama among the try scorers to ensure the trophy, designed in Brisbane, Australia, and made in Christchurch, New Zealand, remains in Yokohama for another year.

"Gareth loved rugby and always took any opportunity to play for either club. It's fitting that today's match was played with the same passion and spirit that Gareth always played with," said YC&AC rugby president Simon Ryan.

