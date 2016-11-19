Soccer: Inter Milan defender Nagatomo and actress Taira to marry in Jan.

Inter Milan's Japan international defender Yuto Nagatomo and actress Airi Taira are set to marry as early as January next year, a source close to the matter said Saturday.

Nagatomo and Japan-based Taira have had a long-distance relationship since they started dating in 2015, according to the source.

The couple is thinking about registering their marriage while Nagatomo is back in Japan during time off in January.

Nagatomo attracted public attention when he told Japanese media in June that Taira is "my Amore" (my lover) after their relationship was reported in an illustrated weekly.

My Amore is a candidate for the 2016 U-Can Shingo Ryukogo Taisho (2016 U-Can New Words and Buzzwords Award).

