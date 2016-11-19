Close

Kyodo News

November 19, 2016 17:31

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

16:48 19 November 2016

Soccer: Inter Milan defender Nagatomo and actress Taira to marry in Jan.

TOKYO, Nov. 19, Kyodo

Inter Milan's Japan international defender Yuto Nagatomo and actress Airi Taira are set to marry as early as January next year, a source close to the matter said Saturday.

Nagatomo and Japan-based Taira have had a long-distance relationship since they started dating in 2015, according to the source.

The couple is thinking about registering their marriage while Nagatomo is back in Japan during time off in January.

Nagatomo attracted public attention when he told Japanese media in June that Taira is "my Amore" (my lover) after their relationship was reported in an illustrated weekly.

My Amore is a candidate for the 2016 U-Can Shingo Ryukogo Taisho (2016 U-Can New Words and Buzzwords Award).

==Kyodo

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 16 Nov 2016U.N. expected to adopt resolution against N. Korea next week: Yonhap
  2. 15 Nov 2016Senior N. Korean diplomat likely to meet U.S. experts in Geneva
  3. 13 Nov 2016Powerful earthquake strikes New Zealand, tsunami warning issued
  4. 13 Nov 2016Ship leaves Pakistan port, marking start of new trade link with China
  5. 16 Nov 2016BBC to start broadcasting radio programs into N. Korea

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete