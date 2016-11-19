Close

November 19, 2016 20:32

17:42 19 November 2016

Japan to fast-track permanent residency for highly skilled individuals

TOKYO, Nov. 19, Kyodo

Japan is planning to allow foreigners with advanced expertise to apply for permanent resident status after living in the country for only a year, compared with five years currently, government sources said Saturday.

The government hopes to put the change into practice as early as in fiscal 2017 starting in April of that year, they said.

Japan plans to reduce the requisite period for permanent residency to secure individuals with high technical or managerial expertise, they said. The government's growth strategy package compiled in June floated the idea of creating a "Japanese greed card" for such individuals.

