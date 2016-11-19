Close

Kyodo News

November 19, 2016 20:32

17:49 19 November 2016

2nd Mitsubishi jet in U.S. for test flights

NAGOYA, Nov. 19, Kyodo

A second Mitsubishi Aircraft Corp. passenger jet arrived in the United States on Friday to join the first plane to conduct flight tests required for a safety certificate in Japan, the company said Saturday.

The subsidiary of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. plans to fly two more of the Mitsubishi Regional Jet, Japan's first domestically developed aircraft in about half a century, for tests at Grant County International Airport in the state of Washington.

The company is logging flight hours and conducting tests at the airport as they can be done more efficiently than in Japan, as the airport has multiple runways and favorable weather conditions.

