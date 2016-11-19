Close

Kyodo News

November 19, 2016 20:32

18:10 19 November 2016

S. Korean president's friend, former aides to be indicted: Yonhap

SEOUL, Nov. 19, Kyodo

A close friend of South Korean President Park Geun Hye will be indicted on Sunday as part of investigations into an influence-peddling scandal, prosecutors said Saturday, according to Yonhap News Agency.

The indictment of Choi Soon Sil, along with two former aides to Park -- An Chong Bum and Jeong Ho Seong -- will be formally announced by the prosecution team dealing with the case, with charges against Choi including using her relationship with Park to win sizeable donations from corporations for her nonprofit foundations.

An stands accused of pressuring the companies into giving the donations, during his time as presidential secretary, the report said, while Jeong being accused of passing confidential documents between Park and Choi.

