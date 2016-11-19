Massive anti-Park rally held in central Seoul to demand resignation

Hundreds of thousands of protestors gathered in central Seoul on Saturday night for a massive candlelight rally to demand the resignation of President Park Geun Hye over an influence-peddling scandal involving her close confidante Choi Soon Sil.

The fourth Saturday event of its kind, organizers estimated that 600,000 people joined the rally at Gwanghwamun Square, just over a kilometer from the presidential office, while police put the turnout at around 180,000.

Up to one million people joined a candlelight rally last weekend in what may have been one of the largest antigovernment demonstrations in decades.