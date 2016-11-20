Abe, Putin meet to lay groundwork for latter's trip to Japan

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks Saturday to lay the groundwork for the Russian leader's trip to Japan in mid-December.

Meeting on the sidelines of a Pacific Rim summit in the Peruvian capital Lima, Abe and Putin are expected to discuss ways to advance stalled territorial negotiations and promote bilateral economic cooperation.

Japan hopes to use an eight-point economic cooperation plan, which Abe proposed to Putin in May, as leverage to pushing forward talks over Russian-held, Japanese-claimed islands off Hokkaido during Putin's Dec. 15-16 visit.