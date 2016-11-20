Close

Kyodo News

November 20, 2016 8:36

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

07:32 20 November 2016

Abe, Putin meet to lay groundwork for latter's trip to Japan

LIMA, Nov. 19, Kyodo

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks Saturday to lay the groundwork for the Russian leader's trip to Japan in mid-December.

Meeting on the sidelines of a Pacific Rim summit in the Peruvian capital Lima, Abe and Putin are expected to discuss ways to advance stalled territorial negotiations and promote bilateral economic cooperation.

Japan hopes to use an eight-point economic cooperation plan, which Abe proposed to Putin in May, as leverage to pushing forward talks over Russian-held, Japanese-claimed islands off Hokkaido during Putin's Dec. 15-16 visit.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 16 Nov 2016U.N. expected to adopt resolution against N. Korea next week: Yonhap
  2. 15 Nov 2016Senior N. Korean diplomat likely to meet U.S. experts in Geneva
  3. 16 Nov 2016BBC to start broadcasting radio programs into N. Korea
  4. 15 Nov 2016HK court disqualifies 2 pro-independence legislators-elect
  5. 16 Nov 2016Locals restore quake-damaged Boudhanath stupa without government aid

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete