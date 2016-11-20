08:02 20 November 2016
TPP leaders vow efforts to implement pact despite Trump's opposition
LIMA, Nov. 19, Kyodo
The leaders of the 12 member states of the Trans-Pacific Partnership agreed Saturday to step up efforts to implement the free trade agreement in a veiled counter to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump over his protectionist stance.
In a meeting in Lima, the leaders affirmed their intention to advance domestic procedures such as ratification by parliaments of member states so that the U.S.-led TPP can enter into force, according to a senior Japanese official.
Although it is unclear whether the free trade pact will come into force with a new Trump administration, the leaders did not discuss the possibility of implementing the TPP without the participation of the United States, the official said
