Japan troops head for S. Sudan peacekeeping, tasked with new roles

A new batch of Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force troops began leaving for South Sudan on Sunday to take part in U.N. peacekeeping activities, with the members authorized to perform fresh roles in line with the country's new security legislation.

Some 130 GSDF members left Aomori airport in northeastern Japan on Sunday as the first group of the 350-strong unit, which will replace the current Japanese troops that are engaging in work to build roads and other infrastructure as part the U.N. mission called UNMISS.

The group, including unit leader Col. Yoshiro Tanaka, will arrive in the South Sudan capital Juba on Monday, while the remaining members will leave Japan through December. The new unit will take over the right of command from the incumbent unit on Dec. 12.