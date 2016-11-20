Close

November 20, 2016 14:38

13:27 20 November 2016

FOCUS: Trump likely to nod Abe's dealings with Putin

By Ko Hirano
LIMA, Nov. 19, Kyodo

With Japan eager to achieve a breakthrough in stalled territorial talks with Russia during a mid-December visit to Japan by President Vladimir Putin, winning U.S. approval -- or at least a tacit nod from Washington -- is vital for Tokyo to engage with a country hit by international sanctions over its annexation of Ukraine's Crimea region in 2014.

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is likely to give Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe the go-ahead to advancing negotiations with Russia, U.S. foreign policy experts say, citing differing views of Russia between Trump and incumbent President Barack Obama.

While Obama has been sharply critical of Putin over such issues as Ukraine, Syria and cyberattacks, Trump has praised Putin as a strong leader and even hinted he might recognize Russia's claim to Crimea.

