Close

Kyodo News

November 20, 2016 17:39

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

16:51 20 November 2016

Train accident in India claims over 90 lives

NEW DELHI, Nov. 20, Kyodo

A passenger train derailed early Sunday in northern India, killing at least 90 people and injuring more than 200 others, sources said.

According to Indian Railways sources, 14 coaches of the Indore-Patna Express rolled off the track around 3 a.m. near Kanpur, a city in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh.

The National Disaster Response Force is overseeing the rescue efforts, and the injured are being admitted to nearby hospitals, TV reports said.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 16 Nov 2016U.N. expected to adopt resolution against N. Korea next week: Yonhap
  2. 15 Nov 2016Senior N. Korean diplomat likely to meet U.S. experts in Geneva
  3. 16 Nov 2016BBC to start broadcasting radio programs into N. Korea
  4. 15 Nov 2016HK court disqualifies 2 pro-independence legislators-elect
  5. 16 Nov 2016Locals restore quake-damaged Boudhanath stupa without government aid

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete