Train accident in India claims over 90 lives

A passenger train derailed early Sunday in northern India, killing at least 90 people and injuring more than 200 others, sources said.

According to Indian Railways sources, 14 coaches of the Indore-Patna Express rolled off the track around 3 a.m. near Kanpur, a city in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh.

The National Disaster Response Force is overseeing the rescue efforts, and the injured are being admitted to nearby hospitals, TV reports said.