Train accident in India claims more than 100 lives

A passenger train derailed early Sunday in northern India, killing at least 107 people and injuring around 200 others, sources said, as rescue and relief operations following the incident entered their final stage.

According to Indian Railways sources, 14 coaches of the Indore-Patna Express rolled off the track around 3 a.m. near Kanpur, a city in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh.

The National Disaster Response Force has been overseeing the rescue efforts, and the injured have been admitted to nearby hospitals, TV reports said.