Kyodo News

November 21, 2016 11:45

10:04 21 November 2016

Japan's trade surplus grows 4.7-fold in October

TOKYO, Nov. 21, Kyodo

Japan's trade surplus expanded 4.7-fold in October from a year earlier to 496.17 billion yen ($4.5 billion), marking a second straight month of black ink, the government said Monday, with falling exports outweighed by a drop in imports tied to lower crude oil prices.

The value of exports dropped 10.3 percent from a year earlier to 5.87 trillion yen, down for the 13th straight month, while imports plunged 16.5 percent to 5.37 trillion yen, marking a 22nd straight month of decline, the Finance Ministry said in a preliminary report.

Exports to China, a major destination for Japanese products, fell 9.2 percent to 1.07 trillion yen, down for the eighth straight month, while imports dived 17.9 percent to 1.42 trillion yen, down for the seventh month in a row.

