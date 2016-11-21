S. Korea, Japan to sign military intelligence pact as early as Wed.

South Korea and Japan plan to sign a pact on sharing military intelligence as early as Wednesday in Seoul, a Defense Ministry official said Monday.

The General Security of Military Information Agreement will be signed by South Korean Defense Minister Han Min Koo and Japanese Ambassador to South Korea Yasumasa Nagamine at the South Korean Defense Ministry, the official said.

The pact, which is aimed at better coping with North Korea's missile threats, will be referred to a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday for endorsement, the official said.