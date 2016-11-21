Close

Kyodo News

November 21, 2016 14:46

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

12:26 21 November 2016

BOJ policymaker worried at impact of uncertainty over Trump policies

SAITAMA, Japan, Nov. 21, Kyodo

A Bank of Japan policymaker on Monday voiced fears about the negative impact on financial markets of uncertainty over the economic policies to be adopted by the administration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.

"I am particularly concerned about the risks that global financial markets will experience sudden changes against a backdrop of growing uncertainties over overseas economies," Takako Masai said in a speech to business leaders in Saitama Prefecture.

The remarks by the BOJ Policy Board member come as stock, foreign exchange and government bond markets have become volatile in the wake of Republican Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential race earlier this month.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 16 Nov 2016U.N. expected to adopt resolution against N. Korea next week: Yonhap
  2. 15 Nov 2016Senior N. Korean diplomat likely to meet U.S. experts in Geneva
  3. 16 Nov 2016BBC to start broadcasting radio programs into N. Korea
  4. 15 Nov 2016HK court disqualifies 2 pro-independence legislators-elect
  5. 16 Nov 2016Locals restore quake-damaged Boudhanath stupa without government aid

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete