BOJ policymaker worried at impact of uncertainty over Trump policies

A Bank of Japan policymaker on Monday voiced fears about the negative impact on financial markets of uncertainty over the economic policies to be adopted by the administration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.

"I am particularly concerned about the risks that global financial markets will experience sudden changes against a backdrop of growing uncertainties over overseas economies," Takako Masai said in a speech to business leaders in Saitama Prefecture.

The remarks by the BOJ Policy Board member come as stock, foreign exchange and government bond markets have become volatile in the wake of Republican Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential race earlier this month.