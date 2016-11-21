Close

Kyodo News

November 21, 2016 14:46

12:27 21 November 2016

Japan, Vietnam affirm coordination in S. China Sea row

LIMA, Nov. 20, Kyodo

Japan and Vietnam on Sunday affirmed their commitment to peacefully resolving disputes in the South China Sea in line with international law, as Tokyo prepares to provide Hanoi with patrol ships to strengthen its maritime law-enforcement capabilities amid a territorial row with China.

Meeting on the sidelines of a Pacific Rim summit in Lima, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang agreed to promote domestic procedures for each country so as to implement the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a 12-nation free trade agreement, according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

Preparations are under way to provide the patrols ships promised to Vietnam in September, Abe told Quang.

