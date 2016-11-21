Baseball: Outfielder Itoi departing Orix for Hanshin

Free agent outfielder Yoshio Itoi will join the Hanshin Tigers in the Central League after informing Orix Buffaloes director Hiroyuki Nagamura Monday of his intention to leave the club.

Itoi, 35, joined the Nippon Ham Fighters in 2004 but was moved to Orix in 2013 in a five-player trade. He was Pacific League batting champion in 2014 and notched up 53 stolen bases this past season for a share of the title in the category.

The Tigers were at the negotiation table with Itoi on Nov. 11, four days after he said he will exercise his right to domestic free agency, with Hanshin manager Tomoaki Kanemoto chasing Itoi hard to bolster his team's pennant run next season.