Close

Kyodo News

November 21, 2016 14:46

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

13:40 21 November 2016

Baseball: Outfielder Itoi departing Orix for Hanshin

OSAKA, Nov. 21, Kyodo

Free agent outfielder Yoshio Itoi will join the Hanshin Tigers in the Central League after informing Orix Buffaloes director Hiroyuki Nagamura Monday of his intention to leave the club.

Itoi, 35, joined the Nippon Ham Fighters in 2004 but was moved to Orix in 2013 in a five-player trade. He was Pacific League batting champion in 2014 and notched up 53 stolen bases this past season for a share of the title in the category.

The Tigers were at the negotiation table with Itoi on Nov. 11, four days after he said he will exercise his right to domestic free agency, with Hanshin manager Tomoaki Kanemoto chasing Itoi hard to bolster his team's pennant run next season.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Baseball: Free agent outfielder Itoi to join Hanshin
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 16 Nov 2016U.N. expected to adopt resolution against N. Korea next week: Yonhap
  2. 15 Nov 2016Senior N. Korean diplomat likely to meet U.S. experts in Geneva
  3. 16 Nov 2016BBC to start broadcasting radio programs into N. Korea
  4. 15 Nov 2016HK court disqualifies 2 pro-independence legislators-elect
  5. 16 Nov 2016Locals restore quake-damaged Boudhanath stupa without government aid

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete