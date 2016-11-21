S. Korea's main opposition party to study means to impeach Park

The head of South Korea's main opposition party said Monday that her party will "immediately" study the conditions of impeachment proceedings against President Park Geun Hye over an influence-peddling scandal involving a confidante, according to Yonhap News Agency.

"Impeachment proceedings need perfect preparations as much as possible," Choo Mi Ae was quoted as telling a meeting of officials of the Democratic Party of Korea. She added that the best option remains for Park to voluntarily step down.

The No. 2 opposition People's Party said it has started efforts to remove Park from office.