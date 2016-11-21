Gov't, city discuss how to stop bullying after Fukushima boy case

Top officials of the education ministry and Yokohama city discussed how to better prevent school bullying Monday in the wake of the harassment of a transfer student from nuclear crisis-hit Fukushima.

Hiroyuki Yoshiie, senior vice education minister, told a meeting with Mayor Fumiko Hayashi that as there are young evacuees from Fukushima all around the country, the ministry will help municipalities so they can give academic institutions "clear guidelines" to cope with bullying.

"I feel sorry that we were not able to fully understand the pupil's situation and staff at the education authority failed to cooperate. We want to take preventive measures," Hayashi said at the meeting.