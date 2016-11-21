Close

Kyodo News

November 21, 2016 14:46

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

14:01 21 November 2016

Gov't, city discuss how to stop bullying after Fukushima boy case

YOKOHAMA, Nov. 21, Kyodo

Top officials of the education ministry and Yokohama city discussed how to better prevent school bullying Monday in the wake of the harassment of a transfer student from nuclear crisis-hit Fukushima.

Hiroyuki Yoshiie, senior vice education minister, told a meeting with Mayor Fumiko Hayashi that as there are young evacuees from Fukushima all around the country, the ministry will help municipalities so they can give academic institutions "clear guidelines" to cope with bullying.

"I feel sorry that we were not able to fully understand the pupil's situation and staff at the education authority failed to cooperate. We want to take preventive measures," Hayashi said at the meeting.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Gov't, city discuss how to stop bullying after Fukushima boy case
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 16 Nov 2016U.N. expected to adopt resolution against N. Korea next week: Yonhap
  2. 15 Nov 2016Senior N. Korean diplomat likely to meet U.S. experts in Geneva
  3. 16 Nov 2016BBC to start broadcasting radio programs into N. Korea
  4. 15 Nov 2016HK court disqualifies 2 pro-independence legislators-elect
  5. 16 Nov 2016Locals restore quake-damaged Boudhanath stupa without government aid

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete