Abe, Xi agree to work harder toward improved bilateral ties

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed Sunday that greater efforts should be made to improve bilateral relations by taking full advantage of a key diplomatic anniversary next year.

"I'd like to seek overall improvement," Abe told Xi during a brief meeting ahead of a regional summit in Lima, as the two Asian powers will mark the 45th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic ties in 2017, according to a Japanese government official.

"While dealing with outstanding issues in an appropriate manner and from a broad perspective, I'd like to forge a stable and good relationship," Abe was quoted as saying.