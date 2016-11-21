S. Korea's main opposition party to study means to impeach Park

The head of South Korea's main opposition party said Monday that her party will "immediately" study the conditions of impeachment proceedings against beleaguered President Park Geun Hye over an influence-peddling scandal involving a confidante, according to a statement posted on the party's website.

"Impeachment proceedings need perfect preparations as much as possible," Choo Mi Ae was quoted as telling a meeting of officials of the Democratic Party of Korea. She added that the best option remains for Park to voluntarily step down.

"After the parliament passes the impeachment motion, (the president) would be impeached at the Constitutional Court if the court makes judgment in a reasonable way on (the president's) criminal charges that have surfaced far," Choo said.