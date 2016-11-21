Video Advisory (Nov. 21) Solar-powered boats in Pyongyang

The following is the latest available news video.

Solar-powered boats in Pyongyang

-- Boats powered by solar panels on their roofs began operating on Pyongyang's Taedong River at the beginning of November 2016 and have helped commuters save time during the morning and evening rush hours. The ride takes seven to eight minutes each way between Kim Il Sung Square and the Tower of the Juche Idea. Solar panels are widely used in the North Korean capital due to electricity shortages and for environmental protection.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_national/post_15437/)

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo