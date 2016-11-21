Baseball: Hanshin acquires free agent outfielder Itoi

The Hanshin Tigers said Monday they have reached agreement on a contract with free agent outfielder Yoshio Itoi, who earlier in the day informed the Orix Buffaloes of his intention to join the Central League club.

Itoi, 35, who played for Orix for four seasons before declaring himself a free agent earlier this month, said in a statement released by Hanshin, "I thought I needed a change to grow as a baseball player. I was most impressed by manager (Tomoaki) Kanemoto's earnestness."

The Tigers were at the negotiation table with Itoi on Nov. 11, four days after he said he will exercise his right to domestic free agency, with Kanemoto himself attending the meeting in a bid to chase Itoi hard to bolster his team's pennant run next season.