November 21, 2016 17:47

16:48 21 November 2016

Putin maintains staunch stance on Japan-Russia island row

LIMA, Nov. 21, Kyodo

Russian President Vladimir Putin showed no sign Sunday of softening his position on bilateral negotiations over concluding a peace treaty with Japan, while also broaching a proposed joint economic project on disputed islands already rejected by Tokyo.

Speaking at a press conference in Lima, Putin said concluding a peace treaty with Japan that has been delayed for decades over a territorial row is "not an easy path."

Putin said he is "ready for dialogue" toward resolving the issue of sovereignty over the Russia-held islands off Hokkaido which Japan claims and "there are various options" for settling the row.

