16:48 21 November 2016
Putin maintains staunch stance on Japan-Russia island row
LIMA, Nov. 21, Kyodo
Russian President Vladimir Putin showed no sign Sunday of softening his position on bilateral negotiations over concluding a peace treaty with Japan, while also broaching a proposed joint economic project on disputed islands already rejected by Tokyo.
Speaking at a press conference in Lima, Putin said concluding a peace treaty with Japan that has been delayed for decades over a territorial row is "not an easy path."
Putin said he is "ready for dialogue" toward resolving the issue of sovereignty over the Russia-held islands off Hokkaido which Japan claims and "there are various options" for settling the row.
To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.