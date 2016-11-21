Close

November 21, 2016 17:47

17:24 21 November 2016

Japanese man indicted in China for alleged national security threat

BEIJING, Nov. 21, Kyodo

China has indicted a Japanese man who was detained last year for his alleged involvement in espionage, a Japanese government source said Monday.

Of the four Japanese who were detained by Chinese authorities in 2015 in separate cases on suspicion of spying activities, the man from Sapporo in Hokkaido is the fourth known to have been indicted.

He was detained in Beijing in June last year and later formally arrested on suspicion of endangering China's national security.

