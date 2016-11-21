Close

Kyodo News

November 21, 2016 20:48

17:45 21 November 2016

SNAPSHOT: New commercial facility opens in Tsukiji

TOKYO, Japan, Nov. 21, Kyodo

A new commercial facility opened in Tokyo's Tsukiji district on Nov. 19, 2016, with the aim of attracting tourists even after the planned relocation of the famed but aging fish market.

The Tsukiji Uogashi facility, built by the Chuo Ward office, houses 55 stores, a food court and event space in a former parking complex.

"We have to keep Tsukiji one of the world's greatest food destinations," the ward's Mayor Yoshihide Yada said at the opening ceremony.

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike said the same day that the relocation of the Tsukiji fish market will not take place for at least one year due to pending safety checks at the replacement site in the nearby Toyosu area.

==Kyodo

