FOCUS: Jakarta governor vows to press on despite possible hit to popularity

Until a couple years ago, Nazaruddin did not have a permanent job. He helped park cars in an area in central Jakarta, but the small amount of money he got from the drivers was hardly enough to feed his family of five.

Then, in came Jakarta Gov. Basuki Tjahaja Purnama. Popularly known by his Chinese name Ahok, the governor introduced permanent salaries for parking attendants like Nazaruddin based on Jakarta's minimum wage, as part of his efforts to curb illegal levies.

With the monthly salary, Nazaruddin, 40, like some of his colleagues, could buy a motorcycle, which he said would help to reduce his transportation costs.