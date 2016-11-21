Iran transfers excess heavy water out of country

Iran said Monday it has transferred surplus heavy water out of the country, after the International Atomic Energy Agency voiced concern earlier this month over the country's stock of heavy water exceeding the limit set under its nuclear deal with major powers.

"Due to progress in negotiations with some foreign companies and countries to purchase heavy water, we have transferred excess stock of heavy water to Oman," Behrooz Kamalvandi, spokesman of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, told Kyodo News.

"We are planning to send further amounts of our heavy water to Oman to sell to other countries," he said, without confirming the amount that was transferred recently.