Close

Kyodo News

November 21, 2016 20:48

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

20:34 21 November 2016

Iran transfers excess heavy water out of country

TEHRAN, Nov. 21, Kyodo

Iran said Monday it has transferred surplus heavy water out of the country, after the International Atomic Energy Agency voiced concern earlier this month over the country's stock of heavy water exceeding the limit set under its nuclear deal with major powers.

"Due to progress in negotiations with some foreign companies and countries to purchase heavy water, we have transferred excess stock of heavy water to Oman," Behrooz Kamalvandi, spokesman of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, told Kyodo News.

"We are planning to send further amounts of our heavy water to Oman to sell to other countries," he said, without confirming the amount that was transferred recently.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 16 Nov 2016U.N. expected to adopt resolution against N. Korea next week: Yonhap
  2. 15 Nov 2016Senior N. Korean diplomat likely to meet U.S. experts in Geneva
  3. 16 Nov 2016BBC to start broadcasting radio programs into N. Korea
  4. 15 Nov 2016HK court disqualifies 2 pro-independence legislators-elect
  5. 16 Nov 2016Locals restore quake-damaged Boudhanath stupa without government aid

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete