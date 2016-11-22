Close

November 22, 2016

10:39 22 November 2016

Fate of Japan-Russia treaty hangs on "trust" between leaders: Abe

BUENOS AIRES, Nov. 21, Kyodo

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Monday the signing of a Japan-Russia peace treaty, delayed for decades by a row over the sovereignty of a chain of islands, requires a "relationship of trust" between himself and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Abe's remark at a press conference in Buenos Aires comes one day after Putin said concluding the treaty is "not an easy path," reiterating that the contentious islands, seized from Japan by the Soviet Union at the end of World War II in 1945, fall under Russian sovereignty.

"There has been no change to our existing position on the Northern Territories," Abe said.

