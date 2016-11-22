S. Korean gov't approves military intel sharing pact with Japan

A controversial pact on sharing military intelligence between South Korea and Japan won endorsement by the South Korean government on Tuesday, according to the Office for Government Policy Coordination.

The move paves the way for the pact, known as the General Security of Military Information Agreement, to be signed by South Korean Defense Minister Han Min Koo and Japanese Ambassador to South Korea Yasumasa Nagamine at the South Korean Defense Ministry as early as Wednesday.

The deal will come into effect immediately as it does not require parliamentary ratification.