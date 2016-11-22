Traffic disrupted after strong quake in northeastern Japan

Rail, air and road transportation services were disrupted Tuesday morning in northeastern and eastern Japan, including the Tokyo metropolitan area, following a strong earthquake that rocked the country's northeastern region earlier in the day.

Sendai airport was temporarily closed after the weather agency issued a tsunami warning for the area following the quake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.4, forcing Japan Airlines Co. and All Nippon Airways Co. to cancel incoming and outgoing flights, according to the transport ministry.

Bullet train services were temporarily stopped on the Tohoku, Joetsu, Hokuriku and Yamagata Shinkansen lines, East Japan Railway Co. said.